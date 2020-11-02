Harris County Animal Shelter opens new pet saving resource center

HOUSTON – The Harris County Animal Shelter has finally opened its new pet saving resource center to the public.

The center replaced the former Harris County Animal Shelter facility and will provide a pet- and customer-friendly space for adoption, foster, animal transport, animal control and wellness services. The 55,000-square-foot facility has the capacity to house up to 525 dogs and cats.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Oct. 28 to commemorate the new facility and its expansion of programs for residents.

The new facility was made possible due to the $24 million bond proposition passed by voters in 2015.