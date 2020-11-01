Socially-distanced haunted house helps raise money for Galveston Food Bank

TEXAS CITY, Texas – The Galveston County Food Bank is providing a socially-distanced haunted house experience that also helps those in need of a warm meal in Galveston County.

“It’s giving to the community," said Jennifer Burns, a parent of some of the children who attended the attraction in Texas City on Saturday night. “The tickets that we pay for are for the community and it’s fun, enjoyable but at a safe distance.”

The haunted-house fundraiser was a safe alternative to trick or treating. It required everyone to wear masks and social-distance.

“A lot of people that I know usually go trick-or-treating, they’re not having any trick-or-treaters come over to their house,” said Laveda Mack, another parent.

Donnie VanAckeren the Galveston County Food Bank president and CEO said each ticket sold represents about 40 meals.

“It all goes back into different programs for our elderly, our children," VanAckeren said. “We do mobile distributions and things like that.”

VanAckeren said it was unclear how money tickets were sold during the two-day event, but he estimates close to a thousand.