Ice skating returns to Discovery Green with new COVID-19 protocols in place. Here’s what to expect this year.

The season of lights, holiday shopping and caroling is fast upon us and one of the city’s most iconic holiday attractions, The Ice, is returning to Discovery Green— with some new safety measures for a COVID Christmas season.

Discovery Green’s ice rink will open on November 13 and run through the end of January.

Planning to take a twirl around the rink? Here’s what to expect this year.

New COVID-19 protocols

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at discoverygreen.com/ice

Guests must have a pre-purchased ticket to enter the venue.

Skating guests under the age of 12 must have one parent or guardian accompany them. This person may wait in the public viewing area while the minor skates.

Skaters and staff will be required to wear a mask at all times. If a guest does not have a mask, one will be provided.

The ice rink capacity has been restricted to 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

A number of changes in the venue have been made to allow for social distancing while changing shoes and skates.

Hand sanitizer will be available for guests.

Ice rink staff procedures have been revised to allow for social distancing and monitoring.

Equipment and touchpoints in the facility will be thoroughly sanitized at regularly scheduled intervals.

Schedule

The rink will operate 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Houston Independent School District holidays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The rink will remain open on holidays.

Prices

Admission is $15 per person on every day but Monday (a.k.a Cheap Skate Mondays) when admission is $8 per person. Skate rental is included in the price of admission.

Events

The rink will host several theme nights, including opening night (November 13); Cheap skate nights (Mondays, November 16 and 30, December 7 and 14, and January 4, 11, and 25); Skating with the Stars (Tuesdays, November 17 and 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, and January 5, 12, 19, and 26) Music Trends through the Decades with DJ Mohawk Steve (Wednesdays); Skate with Santa! (Thursdays, December 3, 10, 17, and 24); and Friday Nights DJs (Fridays, excluding Christmas Day).

The ice rink is located in Discovery Green at 1500 McKinney St. in downtown Houston. For additional information, visit discoverygreen.com/ice.