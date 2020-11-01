‘Because people suck’: Meet the dog who’s running for president

WJAR/NBC News – There’s a new presidential candidate begging for votes in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Oliver Winston Churchill Finelli, a 2-year-old Goldendoodle, is running on the Independent ticket, with the winning slogan “Because People Suck.”

Owners David and Marcee Finelli don’t think it’s too far-fetched to pull off a victory.

“Especially with the debates and how things are going ... my wife had a great idea to put something out there to lighten the mood a little bit,” David Finelli said.

His official campaign sign sits outside the Fall River home.

Oliver isn’t campaigning alone, though.

“His girlfriend, Pepper, lives across the street and that’s going to be the First Lady,” Finelli said.

