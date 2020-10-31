Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigns in Houston as Election Day nears

HOUSTON – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris encouraged voters to get to the poll during a rally at the University of Houston on Friday night.

“They know our power to stand up and exercise our voice through our votes. They know that we know that when we vote things change. They know that when we vote: we win,” Harris said.

The outdoor invite-only event featured about 150 people in the crowd including supporters, community leaders and students. Guests had their temperatures checked, socially distanced and were required to wear a mask.

This event was the last of three on Friday for Harris, who crisscrossed the Lonestar state for the final push for the Joe Biden/Harris ticket.

While addressing the crowd, Harris touched on the stark differences between the Donald Trump administration and what the Biden administration would look like. She discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis and taxes.

Harris said there’s is a lot at stake this election and people need to go vote.

“We need a president who sees that we all have something so much more in common than what separates us and ends this continued thing that’s about trying to sew hate and division. We need Joe Biden who wants to come in and unify us as a nation,” she said.

Many Houstonians were pumped up to see Harris a few days before Election Day.

“The state is on fire, blue fire,” said David Lee, an attendant of the event. “It means a lot for somebody like Kamala to come down here right before the election. So it’s really exciting.”