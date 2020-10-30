Here’s what the last day of early voting looks like across Harris County

HOUSTON – Friday is the last day of early voting in Texas and people across Harris County have been heading to the polls.

Many even went out overnight to one of the eight locations in the county that opened at 7 a.m. Thursday and will remain open until 7 p.m. Friday.

KPRC 2 reporter Cathy Hernandez was out at Victory Worship Center in North Harris County to speak with people voting overnight. Voters urged people to get out and make their voice heard and called Harris County an example of what it looks like to make voting accessible to everyone.

Polls are starting to see more activity as people head out to cast their votes. Among those heading out this morning was Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, who made the occasion a family affair.