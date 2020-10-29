Man dies days after being shot in face during road rage incident near Midtown, family says

HOUSTON – The victim in a road rage incident has now been pronounced dead from his injuries, according to a close family friend. Court records showed the suspect in the case was charged with murder Saturday.

Robert Mouton, 18, was shot in the face Friday on Highway 59 near Midtown.

Mariano Gonzalez was near the scene and stopped to help.

“When I pulled him out, with the help of another guy we put him on the floor and I told him to just keep breathing, breathe, breathe because somehow in my experience in life when you’re out or semi-out you can probably hear somebody say something to you and if somebody says breathe then you hold on to that,” Gonzalez said.

Houston Police said Mouton and the suspected shooter were engaged in a road rage incident and used their cars as weapons. The alleged shooter was identified as Jorge Joya, 45. Joya was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records showed that a charge of murder was filed against Joya.

Gonzalez said news of Mouton’s passing was painful.

“It hurts, it hurts because I felt good telling this story and now it doesn’t feel good telling the story anymore because it hurts,” Gonzalez said.

Houston police said homicide detectives are now involved in the case and charges could be upgraded.

Gonzalez told KPRC 2 he hopes to connect with Mouton’s family someday, even if it was just for a warm embrace.

“Just a hug. Just a hug,” Gonzalez said.

Lloyd Banks, Mouton’s former track coach at Marshall High School said he was the kind of kid you would want your daughter to date.

As he mourns the death of Mouton, he also recalls fond memories.

“I always tell people, ‘It’s not the talent that impresses us. It’s the way you move.’ And he moved like a young man that, you could date my daughter and I wouldn’t have a problem with it. Awesome kid and it took everybody aback. It’s going to be a little while before we get solid with it,” Banks said.

He said one of the toughest parts for him was relaying the news to Mouton’s former teammates and closest friends.

Banks said Mouton was preparing to walk on the track team at Lamar University in the Spring. They are planning to honor him at Marshall high School but want input from the family before putting anything together.