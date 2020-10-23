Man shot in face during road rage incident on Highway 59 near Midtown, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident on Highway 59 near Midtown Friday, according to Houston police.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Highway 59 exit ramp to Highway 288 South, police said.

Officers said the road rage incident lasted about 10 minutes with both drivers using their vehicles as weapons to hit each other.

“The one driver thought the vehicle was going to hit him again. So he pulled his weapon and discharged his firearm and shot and hit another motorist,” said HPD commander Caroleta Johnson

The driver of the tan Impala was hit in the face and rushed to Ben Taub Hospital but his condition is not known at this time.

“A weapon discharging from a moving vehicle is one of the most dangerous things because when you’re out there you can accidentally hit someone else,” Johnson said.

Police said the suspected shooter and one other person were taken into custody.

The truck the suspected shooter was in had a tailgate branded with the company name JJ AC and Heating.

KPRC 2 called and visited the business listed address but no one answered or came to the door.