Record Money Pouring Into Texas State House Races

HOUSTON – There is more money in Texas politics than ever before.

“We say money is the mother’s milk of politics in terms it drives everything and the issues,” said Dr. Michael Adams, political science chair at Texas Southern University in a recent interview with Channel 2 Investigates.

No doubt in the case of Texas House races, where tens of millions have been raised. On Monday, the third-party group Texas House Democratic Campaign Committee announced over $10 million raised thus far in 2020.

“There is no contest that is more significant than control of the Texas House in the entire country,” said Mark Jones, a professor of political science at Rice University.

It’s significant because if Democrats defend all their seats and pick up nine new ones then they will be the architects in drawing up Texas' congressional districts next year. The once in a decade power will be a result of the 2020 Census.

Once the smoke clears post-Election Day officials are expecting over $40 million to be raised and spent on Texas House races.

There is no doubt that both sides are making a strong push. Financed by voters in Texas and elsewhere. Republic Party of Texas Chair Allen West says he is worried about all the out of state money hoping to influence Texas policies, “When outside dollars come in and they want to reshape what Texas is and what has made Texas so successful I think we should all have concern about that.”

Keir Murray is a strategist behind the Democrats push to take the Texas house says, win or lose, he expects more of the same in the future, “I don’t think that investment will stop, I think it will only grow.”