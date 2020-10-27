16-year-old boy shot while playing basketball at southwest Houston park, police say

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition was shot while playing basketball Monday at a southwest Houston park, according to police.

Southwest officers responded to the shooting at 5:13 p.m. in the 5900 block of Beaconridge Drive.

Police said a group was playing basketball when an argument broke out and two people pulled out guns and started shooting at each other. Police said the 16-year-old boy was shot and taken to a hospital by a private vehicle and then flown by Life Flight to another hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if the teen was one of the two shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.