Investigation underway after person killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in southwest Houston Monday.

Officers said they were called to a crash around 2:56 a.m. about a crash in the 5800 block of Westheimer Road.

According to Sean Teare from the district attorney’s office, a pedestrian was hit while crossing the crosswalk by someone driving a white Toyota Camry. Police said the driver in the Toyota Camry was trying to beat the light.

Police said the suspect was found a mile away from the scene and showed signs of intoxication.

The suspect has been charged with failure to stop and render aid. The driver may also be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.