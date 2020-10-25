MTV, Houston Rockets roll out the red carpet for first-ever Vote Early Day in Houston

HOUSTON – The Harris County Clerk’s Office partnered up with the Houston Rockets and MTV for the inaugural Vote Early Day at the Toyota Center on Saturday.

“This is totally different from previous years," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "This young generation they are responding. As the Mayor for the City of Houston, I could not be prouder of the innovative and creative.”

MTV rolled out the red carpet to encourage voters to cast their ballot on the last weekend of early voting. Over 800,000 Harris County voters have gone to the polls.

“As of Friday, more than 1 million people have voted in Harris County. That speaks volumes especially when you consider the election in 2016 that number was 1.3 million. We still have a week left of early voting," Turner said.

Kam Franklin was excited to cast her vote.

“I feel as though it is very important not only for young black voters but for woman to vote and for people to see people that look like them at the polls,” she said.

Many are calling the 2020 election historical. Turner said everyone should vote.

“If you are concerned with social injustice, racial inequity, all of the hundreds and thousands who marched and demonstrated in protest in 2020, now is the time to express your sentiment at the ballot box,” Turner said.

The Toyota Center is one of the county’s 122 voting centers. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The last day for early voting in Texas is Friday, October 30. Election Day is November 3.

To find your polling location, visit here.