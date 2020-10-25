3-year-old boy dead after he accidentally shoots himself in the chest during birthday party

HOUSTON – A three-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself in the chest Saturday afternoon during a child’s birthday party in Porter, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call around 4:15 p.m. to a call on the 23000 block of Owens Road.

Family and friends at the party said they gathered to celebrate a child’s birthday, according to deputies. While playing cards, they heard a gunshot.

The child was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, deputies said.

Deputies believe that the child found the pistol after it fell out of a family member’s pocket.

The child was rushed to a nearby fire station, where he was pronounced dead.