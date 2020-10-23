76ºF

Man’s body found in Children’s Museum of Houston’s parking garage, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Children’s Museum of Houston’s parking garage Friday.

Police said the man’s body was found on the second floor of the garage located in the 1400 block of Binz Street around 6:12 a.m.

Homicide units are currently at the scene looking for clues to determine the man’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

