Man’s body found in Children’s Museum of Houston’s parking garage, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Children’s Museum of Houston’s parking garage Friday.

Police said the man’s body was found on the second floor of the garage located in the 1400 block of Binz Street around 6:12 a.m.

Patrol Units are currently on the scene of deceased male found in a parking garage in the 1400 Block of Binz Street. HPD Homicide will be responding to the scene. #hounews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2020

Homicide units are currently at the scene looking for clues to determine the man’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.