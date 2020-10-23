Katy ISD superintendent gives State of the District Address

KATY, Texas – Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski gave the State of the District Address Friday morning on YouTube.

He looked back on the past year and amid the pandemic showcased some of the district’s pretty big accomplishments.

Katy ISD students earned top scores on national assessments and won a number of statewide championships in music and sports. Teachers were also honored by the state for their contributions.

In 2020, Katy ISD earned an A+ and #2 ranking for the Houston area from Niche, an “A” from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and an “A” from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district was also named by Forbes as the #1 Best Employer in the Houston Area and #2 in the state of Texas, as well as earned a place on College Board’s annual AP District Honor Roll.

The superintendent also talked about the district’s COVID-19 response. In addition to the south reporting app and the online dashboard, Katy ISD will now have an on-site testing facility or employees and their dependents will be able to get tested for COVID-19 for free.

“The on-site testing facility for rapid testing will be for our employees and their dependents who are insured with the district. In addition, we are testing for strep and flu. As far as we know we are the only ones in the state doing this to mitigate COVID-19,” said Katy ISD Superintendent, Ken Gregorski.

Students can also get tested at this site but it will cost $125.

Testing takes place on a first come first serve basis. The Katy ISD COVID-19 Testing Facility is located at the Agriculture Sciences Center, 5825 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road, Katy, TX 77493.

1. Appointments – Parents/Guardians should call 281-396-7808 in advance to schedule a testing time.

2. Cost – Service cost for a rapid test is $125 per student. All payments can be made through RediMD, via credit card or cash at the point of service. Insurance company billing is not available.

3. Operation:

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - Noon

Location: 5801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, Katy, TX 77493

Phone: 281-396-7808