1 hospitalized after road rage shooting on highway near Midtown

HOUSTON – One person has been hospitalized after a road rage shooting on a highway near Midtown.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Highway 59 exit ramp to Highway 288 South, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department told KPRC 2 reporter Bill Barajas that the shooting happened during a road rage incident and one person was hit in the upper chest area.

That person was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, police said. They did not specify the victim’s condition.

Police said the suspected shooter and one other person were taken into custody. The truck the suspected shooter was driving remains at the scene and the tailgate is branded with JJ AC and Heating.

This is a developing story.