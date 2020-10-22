H-E-B awarding all full-time, part-time employees with $500 bonuses

H-E-B employees are being awarded for their hard work yet again.

According to KSAT, KPRC’s sister station, H-E-B is awarding all of its partners with $500 bonuses as a thank you for facing “each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience” in 2020.

The Texas-based company notified KSAT regarding the bonuses on Wednesday and said all full-time and part-time H-E-B employees will receive the bonus via direct deposit on Friday.

Additionally, partners will receive a thank you card, a pair of socks with the H-E-B logo and a shirt from one of its brands: H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda or Favor, KSAT reports.

This the company’s third major bonus in 2020 alone.

H-E-B first awarded all of its employees with $100 bills after being named No. 1 grocery retailer in the U.S. in February then permanently raised its hourly pay rate amid the increased volume of customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

H-E-B President Craig Boyan released the following statement:

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience. Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond. As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”