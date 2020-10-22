5 memorable moments from the funeral services for Lemuel Bruce

HOUSTON – The memorial service for a Houston Fire Department arson investigator, Lemuel Bruce, was held Thursday at Lakewood Church.

On Friday, Bruce was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect while investigating a string of arsons in northwest Houston.

KPRC 2 hosted a live stream of the day’s remembrances and here are some of the moments that stayed with us from the services.

1. Outside Lakewood

A flag flew from two fire trucks outside the church, welcoming law enforcement and firefighters from around our region. This is always a powerful moment during memorial services, but was particularly so as everyone filed inside the church -- a strong moment amid a very difficult year and a show of support for Bruce’s family and friends amid the pandemic.

The memorial service for a Houston Fire Department arson investigator, Lemuel Bruce, was held on Oct. 22, 2020, at Lakewood Church. (KPRC 2)

2. Powerful photo compilation

These are often put on display at funerals for first responders and there’s a reason why. They’re powerful. They tell the story of a person’s life through photos. So young. What an amazing life of service. Those are just some of the things we thought as we looked through the personal photos of this first responder.

Photos from the memorial service of Lemuel Bruce on Oct. 22, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

3. The speeches

From his hobbies of bee keeping and stained-glass making and beer brewing to his joke telling, Bruce’s friends and family gave an intimate snapshot into the life and world of this fallen law enforcement officer. Perhaps also most intimate were his friend’s telling of how he learned of Bruce’s death. Watch the full highlight reel above to see that moment.

4. The honors

The medal presentation to Bruce’s family, as well as the ringing of the bell and the final radio call were moving moments that we’re not soon going to forget. These emblematic moments for those who serve our city and communities are fitting and haunting actions that show us the sacrifice of those who have lost their lives in the service of others. Watch our videos for those moments and more.

4. Outside the church after the service

The remembrances held outside the church following the memorial services, reminiscent of the processional, are large and show just how many people are impacted when the life of one is lost.