10-buck ballet: Houston Ballet to host drive-in performances this season

The Houston Ballet is back.

As a part of the Frame x Frame Film Fest, the Houston Ballet will hold drive-in performances at its Center for Dance parking lot.

The experience affords fans the opportunity to safely experience dance in a socially-distanced setting.

Frame x Frame Film Fest at the Houston Ballet Drive-In is a month-long event taking place Thursdays through Sundays beginning Thursday, Nov. 5.

The festival will show different performances each night ranging from “Singin' In The Rain” to “White Christmas.”

Tickets are $10 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance online.