10-buck ballet: Houston Ballet to host drive-in performances this season

The Houston Ballet is back.
As a part of the Frame x Frame Film Fest, the Houston Ballet will hold drive-in performances at its Center for Dance parking lot.
The experience affords fans the opportunity to safely experience dance in a socially-distanced setting.
Frame x Frame Film Fest at the Houston Ballet Drive-In is a month-long event taking place Thursdays through Sundays beginning Thursday, Nov. 5.
The festival will show different performances each night ranging from “Singin' In The Rain” to “White Christmas.”
Tickets are $10 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance online.
We are so excited to partner with Frame Dance to present Frame x Frame Film Fest 2020 at the NEW Houston Ballet Drive-In! Learn more and get tickets now at bit.ly/2ITgASp!Posted by Houston Ballet on Thursday, October 22, 2020