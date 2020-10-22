77ºF

10-buck ballet: Houston Ballet to host drive-in performances this season

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Houston Ballet performers
Houston Ballet performers (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The Houston Ballet is back.

As a part of the Frame x Frame Film Fest, the Houston Ballet will hold drive-in performances at its Center for Dance parking lot.

The experience affords fans the opportunity to safely experience dance in a socially-distanced setting.

Frame x Frame Film Fest at the Houston Ballet Drive-In is a month-long event taking place Thursdays through Sundays beginning Thursday, Nov. 5.

The festival will show different performances each night ranging from “Singin' In The Rain” to “White Christmas.”

Tickets are $10 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance online.

We are so excited to partner with Frame Dance to present Frame x Frame Film Fest 2020 at the NEW Houston Ballet Drive-In! Learn more and get tickets now at bit.ly/2ITgASp!

Posted by Houston Ballet on Thursday, October 22, 2020

