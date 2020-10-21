Ask 2: If I reside and am registered to vote in Harris County, can I vote in another county?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: If I reside and am registered to vote in Harris County, can I vote in another county?

Answer: According to VoteTexas.Gov, registered and eligible voters may vote at any early voting location located in the county of residence.

To find polling places in your county, log in on to the Texas Electionet Administration System online then click “11/03/2020--2020 NOVEMBER 3RD GENERAL ELECTION” on the right under the Upcoming Elections window.

By doing so, you will be provided with a list of all election day and early voting polling places within your county and their hours of operation.

