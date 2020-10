HOUSTON – Dozens of officers and SWAT were called out the scene after two officers were shot in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday and authorities responded to an apartment building in the 2600 block of Holly Hall near El Rio.

Images from sky 2 show a U-Haul truck, officers and the SWAT team all around the apartment complex.

Two HPD officers were shot Tuesday. Police responded to an apartment complex in south Houston. (KPRC 2)

