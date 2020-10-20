Have you seen her? Houston police searching for 30-year-old woman last seen Sunday

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday.

Officers said Aravia White was last seen leaving the 2100 block of Main Street in an unknown direction of travel. According to White’s family, witnesses said she was picked up by a stranger in a white Toyota or Lexus.

White was last seen wearing orange shorts, a black long-sleeved shirt, and multicolored shoes, police said. She is described as being African-American, 5′07″, and 160 lbs. White’s family says she suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.