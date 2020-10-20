Check out these 8 stunning sculptures in Houston Heights before they’re gone

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

With a mission to create an outdoor public exhibition, TRUE NORTH, a Heights Boulevard sculpture project, collaborated with notable Texas artists to construct eight sculptures in the Houston Heights community.

The project including sculptures representative of regional works of contemporary art is located alongside the esplanade’s jogging trails.

The eight sculpture exhibit features unique works including a carbon sink, dodecahedron, wind vane and weather station and more.

“TRUE NORTH’s mission is to organize an outdoor public exhibition on the esplanade of Heights Boulevard — representative of regional works of contemporary art — for the enjoyment of our community and visitors and to advance the understanding and appreciation of art,” the Houston Heights Association states on its website.

According to Houstonia Mag, works such as Jack Gron’s “Hard Rain” is interpretative of Houston’s flooding issues while Leticia Bajuyo’s “Forces of Nature: Blue Skies, Slinkys, and Hurricanes” is inspired by diagrams of hurricane development, perfectly maintained lawns and the Slinky.

The TRUE NORTH 2020 exhibit was installed in March.

Houstonians are welcomed to explore the diverse works through December.