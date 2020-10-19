Montgomery family reunites dog with owner after nearly 2 weeks using social media

MONTGOMERY, Texas – A woman has reunited with her dog Gigi thanks to social media and a good Samaritan who cared for her best friend.

“As soon as she saw the dog, she started balling,” Danica Nabors said.

Nabors captured the special moment on video, and it’s been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

Elsy Bryan says this is not the first time her dog Gigi has escaped her yard.

“I’m really happy to have her. In the beginning, I was crying because I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Gigi is a 13-year-old lab mix. She stumbled upon Nabors’s home in Montgomery and her family started feeding her, trying to get the dog come around.

Every day, the family tried to build its trust with Gigi and she finally came around to Danica’s daughter, Quinnley.

“She came out her, turned around the corner and she let me pet her. She just followed me over to the food,” Quinnley said.

After almost two weeks, Danica posted a video on her Facebook page hoping to find a forever home for Gigi.

“And then boom we got a call last night somebody recognized the dog’s owner,” she said.

“When I saw that picture, I was like ah! So, I called them right away,” Bryan said.

Bryan says Gigi means a lot to her. The dog is the only thing she had left from her mother who passed away a year ago.

“I’m really happy to have her back,” she said.

A special moment these families will never forget.

“She wouldn’t have survived without your help,” Bryan said.

“I think it was a blessing from God,” Nabors said.

Nabors says she plans to take Gigi to the vet and get her microchipped.