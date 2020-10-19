Highway 35 shut down in both directions due to crash in Alvin, police say

ALVIN, Texas – Travel on Highway 35 will be shut down in both directions for several hours in the area of North Pointe Trails due to a crash in Alvin, police said.

Officers are asking drivers to consider alternate routes during this time.

