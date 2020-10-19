79ºF

Highway 35 shut down in both directions due to crash in Alvin, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

ALVIN, Texas – Travel on Highway 35 will be shut down in both directions for several hours in the area of North Pointe Trails due to a crash in Alvin, police said.

Monday October 19, 2020 6:00am Travel on Highway 35 will be shut down in both directions for several hours in the area of North Pointe Trails for an accident investigation. Please consider alternate routes.

Posted by Alvin Police Department on Monday, October 19, 2020

Officers are asking drivers to consider alternate routes during this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

