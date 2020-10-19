Bride puts together virtual wedding after husband hospitalized with COVID-19

CONROE – Nancy Maxwell calls it a true love story.

She and her husband, John, met online last year. Nancy said she had been single for 11 years and John a widower for four.

“It’s been special from the beginning. We met last August and got engaged in January,” Maxwell said.

She said they are complete opposites but they both have a love for travel and adventure.

“He sold his house and he bought a 38-foot motor home and we took off. We traveled the country. We hit 18 states, we started working on our bucket list, having a ball,” Maxwell said.

But when they got home in late September John wasn’t feeling good.

“We went to the doctor. We thought it was Bronchitis. But by Thursday he woke up and he couldn’t breathe,” she said.

They went to the emergency room where John tested positive for COVID-19.

“What was so shocking is, they wheeled him away and that was it,” she said in tears.

She said they were always isolated and away from people when they traveled -- only going to the grocery store for food and gas station for fuel and always wearing masks. They are not sure exactly where John got Coronavirus. But Maxwell said she wasn’t going to let it derail their plans.

“I woke up Saturday morning, the morning of our wedding, and I said no this is not going to defeat us, we are going to get married today,” she said.

And so, with the help of friends and family, they got married online.

“With this ring, I thee wed,” said John Maxwell, in the video.

“It was nice. It was a very happy moment for everybody, it was very, very happy and I’m happy to see her so happy, both of them,” said a longtime friend, Robert Salinas.

“It’s been a wonderful love story and it will continue, he will recover and we look forward to our next travel adventure,” Nancy Maxwell said.

She said John is still in the hospital on oxygen but doctors hope to ween him off this week and hopefully have him home soon after that.

The newlyweds plan to head to Florida in January to continue their adventures.