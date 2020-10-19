2 legendary Texas families team up to open southern-style steakhouse in Galleria area

HOUSTON – The Tilman Fertitta family and the King Ranch family is launching a new restaurant in the Galleria area.

King Ranch Texas Kitchen is a southern-style steakhouse, which is set to open before the holidays. The restaurant is located at 1605 Post Oak Boulevard, which formerly served as the home of Willie G’s Seafood.

According to its website, the Texas flair urban kitchen “fuses modern culinary and beverage innovations without forsaking the traditions of South Texas fare to create a distinctive dining experience.” The establishment will feature homegrown Texas ranch meats, fresh Gulf seafood and other locally sourced ingredients.

The menu will include beef cheek Barbacoa tacos, smoked brisket queso, King Ranch fried quail, blackened redfish and smoked brisket Pimento grilled cheese, per the website. While the beverage selection is inspired by Texas and Mexico and will include an expansion list of whiskey and tequila, along with several North American spirits.

The high-end restaurant will also feature a gift shop dubbed The Saddle Shop, which will sell furniture, home accessories, food, glassware and other goods.

King Ranch Texas Kitchen is backed by the Fertitta family, who also owns and operations a number of restaurants and brands through the Fertitta Entertainment, including Landry’s, Inc., the Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels and the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

While King Ranch, a major agribusiness with interests in farming, luxury retail goods, and recreational hunting, will supply meats and other products.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday.