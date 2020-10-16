How King Ranch went from just acreage to a big Texas brand

Out in the southern deserts of Texas, King Ranch occupies 825,000 acres of land and is home to 35,000 cattle.

What once started as a cattle ranch has evolved to a major brand across the Lone Star State thanks to Captain Richard King’s vision and ability to seize on new business opportunities, according to the King Ranch website.

The ranch has become a major agribusiness expanding its interest in farming, luxury retail goods, and recreational hunting.

The King Ranch logo is recognizable on F-150 trucks, leather goods and more.

Captain King’s legacy inspired his family to continue and grow the business, fostering a culture of uncompromising quality, stewardship, and authenticity.

Today, King Ranch manages multiple operations including ranching, farming, hunting and more.

The business includes King Ranch Hunting, King Ranch Saddle Shop, King Ranch F-150, King Ranch Ranch Turfgrass and Mini Verde.

According to Bloomberg, King Ranch was valued at $725 million as of 2015.