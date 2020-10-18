Sheriff asks for help identifying body found in Dutton Lake

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – The body of a man was found floating in Dutton Lake in Beach City Tuesday, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Patrol Divisions responded to the 15000 block of FM 2354 in Beach City in reference to a deceased person in the waters of the pond. On arrival, detectives determined the body had been in the water for an extended period of time.

Forensic anthropologists have not yet determined a cause of death but investigators believe the body was dumped in the lake, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help identifying the victim, who is described as a white male weighing 150 pounds and standing 6′0′' tall believed to be between 40 and 60 years old. He has a tattoo on the back of his left shoulder that reads “Rashawn”.

The unidentified man was found wearing a grey University of St. Thomas t-shirt.

Anyone with information with information regarding the identity or death of the victim is urged to call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 267-2500 or Chambers County Crime Stoppers at (844) 860-8477.