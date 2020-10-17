Missouri City teen badly injured avoiding distracted driver

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – One Missouri City family is thankful their daughter is alive after she was badly injured avoiding a distracted driver, the family said.

15-year-old Georgia Steif was on her way home from the library Thursday on Sienna Springs Drive, a trip she takes every day. However, just before 5 p.m., as she crossed Leafwing Trail, she saw a driver speeding right at her side.

“It’s terrifying. You expect your own kids to be safe in their own neighborhood,” said Georgia’s parent David Steinke.

At one point, Georgia was riding her bike in the street. But she veered right to avoid traffic and the car, which sent her flying through the air.

“My bike tire went over the curb,” Georgia said.

She was left with bruises, scrapes, cuts and bleeding on the side of the road. The driver took off.

Neighbors stopped traffic and helped Georgia until her parents came.

“This is the leg that didn’t hit the concrete,” Georgia explained. “There’s a bruise here and on the other side.”

The community was outrage, said Georgia’s mother, Whitney Steinke.

"All the moms were like, ‘What can we do? How can we help?’” she said. “With the pandemic, everyone is out with their kids, walking their dogs. You would think the awareness would be there, and I feel, honestly, like it’s the opposite. People are oblivious.”

While Georgia is now recovering, the experience was painful.

“The driver had one hand on the wheel and one hand on the phone,” Georgia said.

“They didn’t even step on the break right or lookup. They just kept going,” David Steinke said.

After several serious accidents in the area caused by distracted driving, these parents hope that sharing Georgia’s story will inspire drivers to be more careful.

“I would like drivers to be more aware of their surroundings. We have kids. We have adult cyclists. Your phone is not that important when you’re driving,” David Steinke said.