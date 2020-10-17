Have you seen her? Galveston police searching for missing 14-year-old

Galveston police are searching for a teenager reported missing.

Dyonica Helpenstill, 14, was last seen Saturday in Galveston, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Helpenstill was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black and white Adidas jacket, pajama bottoms with a unicorn and rainbows pattern, and red, white & blue Nike slides. Dyonica was also wearing a light blue bandana face mask.

She is described as a Black and Hispanic female weighing 157 pounds and standing 5′3′' tall with brown eyes and auburn hair. She has an approximate 1-inch birthmark on the right side of her face.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.