Houston woman seen kicking, beating dog in viral video arrested, police say

HOUSTON – A woman who was seen kicking and beating a stray dog in a viral dog in viral video on Oct. 9 was charged and arrested Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jaymeshia Trenay Vigne, 20, was arrested and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal for her role in the incident that happened in the 7000 block of Scott Street and was viewed on social media.

Vigne claimed her son was attacked and knocked to the ground by the stray dog, police said. She said that the dog jumped into her vehicle and that’s when she began to hit and kick the dog several times, which was caught on video.

READ: ‘They’re threatening to kill me and my kids:’ Houston woman seen kicking dog in viral video tells her side of story

HPD Livestock and Animal Cruelty Unit investigators were made aware of the video and opened an investigation after viewing the video, police said.

Investigators identified Vigne as the suspect in the video, police said. She was questioned by investigators where she admitted to hitting and kicking the dog because the animal attacked her child, police said.

READ: Houston SPCA confirms abused dog seen in viral video has been found

According to the HSPCA, the dog seen in the video was found Thursday and is currently their possession.