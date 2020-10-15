This Galveston establishment is welcoming customers after Gov. Abbott approved the reopening of bars

GALVESTON, Texas – The booze was flowing once again at bars across Galveston County. Many of them were closed for several months because of COVID-19.

“Well I mean we’ve been out of work for I feel like more than half the year,” said Sophie Balusek, the manager at Patrick’s Bar in Galveston.

Wednesday was the bar’s first day to reopen after the governor recently gave bars the go-ahead. With the final approval from the county judges, bars can reopen at 50% capacity but must practice social distancing guidelines.

“Everything else is up and running and just a few bars couldn’t open, you know. So that put a lot of stress on us,” Balusek said.

Many customers already flocking back to their favorite spots are also glad to see bars finally re-opening.

“I work in the service industry as well so it’s been a difficult run for the most part of it," said customer Adam Walsdorf.

Now that bars are once again allowed to open their doors both customers and the bars themselves are optimistic about the future.

“Hours in, I think we’re looking good. I mean people are excited to come back out and get back to their daily routines," Walsdorf said.

”Literally everybody was just waiting to have places to go and hang out again you know while also safely practicing social distancing," said Balusek.