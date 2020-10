HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday that may have led to a crash on the Northwest Freeway.

According to investigators, at some point, the suspect or victim ran onto the freeway which may have resulted in a crash.

Police said this does not appear to be a road rage incident.

