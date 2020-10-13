Mayor Turner sets new goal for positivity rate by mid-November in Houston

Houston has achieved a coronavirus positivity rate of 5%.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner set a new goal for the city of Houston, hoping to lower the rate to 2.5% by mid-November.

#ThankYou Houston for helping us achieve a #COVID19 positivity rate of 5% by wearing your masks, #SocialDistancing and washing your hands. The new goal is to lower that number to 2.5% by mid-November, if not sooner. We can do this! #Goals #MaskUpHou #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/0oo4FtnGon — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) October 13, 2020

To accomplish the new goal, the mayor asks Houstonians to continue to mask up and wash their hands regularly.