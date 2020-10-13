86ºF

Mayor Turner sets new goal for positivity rate by mid-November in Houston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in his mask in a social media post on July 6, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston has achieved a coronavirus positivity rate of 5%.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner set a new goal for the city of Houston, hoping to lower the rate to 2.5% by mid-November.

To accomplish the new goal, the mayor asks Houstonians to continue to mask up and wash their hands regularly.

