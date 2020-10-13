Long lines on first day of early voting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Early voting got underway Tuesday, Oct. 13 and many polling locations saw long lines.

Mary Lindsay said she was pleased but surprised to see the extensive line growing outside of the South County Community Center in Montgomery, County.

“I expected a line but maybe not quite this long,” said Lindsay.

This location is one of eight early voting locations in Montgomery County.

Mary said despite the long wait ahead of her she was thrilled to see the large turnout.

“It is a privilege, it’s a privilege to do this,” said Lindsay.

A full list of all of the poll locations can be found here.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. during the rest of the workweek.