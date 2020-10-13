Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office welcomes back Chris Hendrix, deputy constable injured in July’s ambush

HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office welcomed Chris Hendrix’s return to duty after a long recovery.

During the past three months, Hendrix has undergone several surgeries and rehabilitation after he was shot by during an ambush while responding to a disturbance in July.

Monday marked the first day back to work for Hendrix. The department celebrated with a homecoming celebration.