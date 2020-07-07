81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Deputy constable shot in N. Harris County; SWAT team finds suspect dead inside apartment: HCSO

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Deputy Shot, HCSO

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after authorities said a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was shot and the suspect was found dead in north Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Deputy Christopher Hendrix was ambushed by a suspect and shot Tuesday morning at around midnight after arriving on a disturbance call at an apartment complex located at 13875 Ella Blvd.

Deputies said another deputy returned gunfire and the suspect was later found dead.

Deputy Hendrix was rushed into surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Hendrix is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. His mother and sister are in the waiting room.

UPDATE : CONSTABLE DEPUTY SHOT Deputy Christopher Hendrix was ambushed by a suspect and shot this morning when...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Investigators said the suspect had a history of mental health issues.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: