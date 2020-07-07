Deputy constable shot in N. Harris County; SWAT team finds suspect dead inside apartment: HCSO

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after authorities said a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was shot and the suspect was found dead in north Harris County.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Deputy Christopher Hendrix was ambushed by a suspect and shot Tuesday morning at around midnight after arriving on a disturbance call at an apartment complex located at 13875 Ella Blvd.
Deputies said another deputy returned gunfire and the suspect was later found dead.
Deputy Hendrix was rushed into surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands with a gunshot wound.
Authorities said Hendrix is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. His mother and sister are in the waiting room.
Investigators said the suspect had a history of mental health issues.
This is a developing story.