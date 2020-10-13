Ask 2: Why is pollen so bad right now?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why is pollen so bad right now?

Answer: Warm, dry, and windy weather and climates with little or no rain have high pollen levels, according to Pollen.com.

The 5 Day Pollen Allergy Forecast is low Tuesday and Wednesday and reaches medium-high levels Thursday-Saturday.

According to Pollen.com, ragweed, sage and elm are currently the top allergens in Houston.

