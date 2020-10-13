Ask 2: When will the libraries reopen to visitors indoors?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When will the libraries reopen to visitors indoors?

Answer: It is unknown when all libraries will reopen.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, libraries may be reopened and operate at 75% occupancy; however, the Houston Public Library (HPL) system remains closed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The library system began a phased reopening on June 1, offering curbside pick-up through our HPL TO GO service.

Additionally, HPL continues to offer public wifi outside of all its libraries.

For updates regarding the reopening of Houston libraries, click here.

