Woman killed in crash involving Pct. 4 deputy constable, authorities say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Precinct 4 Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that involved a deputy constable in northwest Houston Sunday.

The department said the deputy was on patrol when the crash happened on Hollister and Sam Houston Parkway around 9:30 p.m.

According to deputies, they aren’t sure what happened moments before the collision.

The department said a woman was killed in the crash and the deputy was taken to the hospital with back and knee pain.

