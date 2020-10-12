Woman killed in crash involving Pct. 4 deputy constable, authorities say

HOUSTON – Precinct 4 Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that involved a deputy constable in northwest Houston Sunday.

The department said the deputy was on patrol when the crash happened on Hollister and Sam Houston Parkway around 9:30 p.m.

A pct 4 Deputy while on patrol has been involved in a 2 vehicle accident on the beltway service road w/b at Hollister. The deputy has been ground transported to a local hospital, The other driver of the other vehicle is deceased. Please pray for all involved. pic.twitter.com/C1iAJJvo7V — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) October 12, 2020

According to deputies, they aren’t sure what happened moments before the collision.

The department said a woman was killed in the crash and the deputy was taken to the hospital with back and knee pain.