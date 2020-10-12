2 of four suspects in Sierra Rhodd’s death appear in court

HOUSTON – Two of the four people charged in the slaying of a disabled woman in Cypress last month appeared in court Monday.

Prosecutors said Jason Cisneros, 25, and three others met at a gas station before going to the home of Sierra Rhodd, 20, on Sept. 14, where they surrounded the home and opened fire.

Investigators said they found 57 shell casings from several guns around the home.

Cisneros has an extensive criminal history and the judge ordered Cisneros to be held without bond.

Prosecutors said Andre Colson, 26, who was a passenger of Cisneros', also shot at the home and the guns used were registered to him. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

In addition to Cisneros and Colson, 25-year-old Austin McCalla and 19-year-old Xavier Fletcher are also charged with murder.

Flethcer was arrested in another state, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators said Rhodd, who had cerebral palsy, was asleep in a front room of the home when the shooting happened.

Family members said they believe Rhodd’s younger brother was the intended target.