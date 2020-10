HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men died when their car went under an 18-wheeler in north Harris County Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies said the incident happened on FM 1960 near Richey Road around 10:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the big rig was trying to make a U-turn when a sedan went under it.

Investigators said they found open containers in the car and the driver didn’t have their lights on.