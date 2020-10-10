Arson investigators arrest, charge man linked to at least 7 fires in Houston area

HOUSTON – Houston arson investigators arrested and charged a man Saturday afternoon in connection to an arson outbreak in the Houston area.

Officials said Joshua A. Rauch, 28, was charged with second-degree felony arson. He is accused of setting at least seven fires across the Houston area, including for open investigations with additional charges possible.

Investigators said Rauch and his vehicle, which is described as a silver Ford Focus, were seen in surveillance video at the scene of a fire near West 34 Street and Ella Boulevard. Then evidence also tied Rauch to a fire at the University of Houston downtown.

Arson investigators identified Rauch as a suspect and then obtained search warrants for cell phone information and to place a tracker on his vehicle, which led to his arrest.

Rauch is accused of setting cars, trash and sheds on fire and is being questioned by arson investigators.

Some of the fires were started using a Molotov Cocktail.

Rauch’s charges can be upgraded to first-degree if any of the fires include a habitation or place of worship, HFD Deputy Chief Investigator Alison Stein said.

Investigators say Rauch’s motives remain unclear.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the fires. The estimated property damage is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.