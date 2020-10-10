HFD investigating rash of cars fires around Heights area

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire department is asking for the public’s help in investigating a rash of fires in and around the Heights area.

One of those fire’s occurred early Thursday morning near 18th street and Harvard.

Brendan Posterick told KPRC 2 he heard his car alarm go off and when he looked outside, he noticed his 2017 Toyota was engulfed in flames.

“It almost seemed like foul play was there from the get-go, the back of the car was just catching fire,” Posterick said. “From there it just started burning from the inside out.”

The fire department would not comment on how many fires they are investigating, where they happened and if they’re connected but said some of the fires were started using a Molotov Cocktail.

HFD said they have no suspects at this time and are working to figure out who is behind the fires.

“Somebody with no good intentions and no good time on their hands. I don’t know maybe they’re hurting too and this their way of expressing it,” Posterick said.

Posterick is thankful he had insurance and hopes to replace his car soon and is hopeful whoever is responsible is take off the streets.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.