LIST: Some schools close, at least 1 event canceled amid concerns over Hurricane Delta

HOUSTON – Some schools are closed Friday and some events have been canceled amid concerns over Hurricane Delta as the storm makes a run at the Gulf Coast.

Here’s a look at the closures and cancellations announced so far.

Schools

The Anahuac Independent School District has called off classes due to the possibility of high winds and rain that is expected throughout the day.

“High winds could affect the transportation of students this afternoon and put our staff on the roads in unsafe conditions,” district officials said in a written statement. “Also, there is chance of loss of electricity and communication within our community.”

District officials reminded students in the district that Monday is a student holiday and teacher workday.

Events

The Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Houston Airshow has been canceled Friday’s show because of high winds and low cloud ceilings that expected in the area. The show will go on as planned on Saturday and Sunday. People who have tickets to Friday’s show will be honored on Sunday.

Places

San Luis Pass County Park in Brazoria County is closed from Friday to Oct. 16 because of concerns over high tides and storm surge from Hurricane Delta. All county beaches were closed to vehicles as of 5 p.m. Thursday.