‘Are we going to be fortunate this time?’ Southwest Louisiana residents fear Hurricane Delta

Much of Thursday afternoon for Leona Boullion was spent preparing to evacuate.

She was one of the very few left in Cameron, Louisiana whose home wasn’t badly damaged or completely wiped out during Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago.

Now with Hurricane Delta on the radar, Boullion is heading out again.

“I’m packing up to leave again. I’m going to Hayes to ride it out and see what happens. Scary, it’s very scary. I mean we were fortunate the first time. Are we going to be fortunate this time,” she said. “I was one of the grateful ones you know. I’m just hoping that I have something to come back to this time."

Shrimp boat operators like David Townsend also remembered how rough Laura proved while they were still out on the water.

“We were running around trying to save our heads, helping everybody out. The boats breaking loose, I was just hectic,” said Townsend.

For the few still living and working in the area, they are praying Delta doesn’t prove as destructive as other recent storms.

“Hopefully it doesn’t mess up anything new or any of the roofs being fixed or demolish it the rest of the way.

Bolivar Peninsula prepare for Hurricane Delta

Roy James has lived on the Bolivar Peninsula for over a year, and he’s prepared for Delta.

“The biggest thing here is losing power. Losing electricity that’s the big issue, but I’ve got a generator and gasoline. I’m ready,” he said.

People along the coast have already experienced storm surge from Laura and Tropical Storm Beta.

Nathan Hughes said there is always something to worry about when the high-tide rises.

“It can creep up on you before you realized how bad it is,” Hughes said.

The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the storms track.

“Hurricanes are notorious for making last minute changes so we will always monitor it minute by minute, and make sure that we relay any changes of significance to everyone in the area,” Judge Mark Henry said.

Low-lying areas could experience wind speeds up to 40 miles per hour, several feet of storm surge and flooding.

“You got to be very vigilant, each one of these storms has their own personality. And even though we’ve been very fortunate and I send my condolences to Louisiana bless their heart they’ve been hit very hard there, but we got to be on the lookout in each one of these storms, we have to take very seriously,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown said.

Many Galveston County residents were also concerned about those in southwest Louisiana, who will be hit with their second major storm in less than two months.

Many Louisianans are still displaced and struggling to start the long process of recovery as they prepare for another hit from Delta.

“You can only pray they survive this one,” Galveston County resident Sharon Dianiska said.