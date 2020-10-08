Ask 2: What precautions are in place to protect jurors from COVID-19?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I have jury duty in Galveston on Nov. 2. What precautions are in place to protect jurors from COVID-19?

Answer: According to Galveston County, the jury assembly room is operating at a limited capacity and has been rearranged and marked in order to allow for proper social distancing. Seating in the gallery has been limited to every other row and jury seating arrangements are to be monitored by court staff.

Other social distancing measures include maintaining adequate social distancing of at least 6 feet from all persons who are not from the same household, restrictions in elevators and restrooms, and the closing of public common areas.

Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the court building.

Upon arrival, everyone will undergo temperature screening before entering the building.

Additionally, all individuals are encouraged to wear a face covering.

