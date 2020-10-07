61ºF

2 officers, 2 other men injured in crash in SW Houston, authorities say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Two Houston police officers were rushed to the hospital after a crash Wednesday, authorities said.

Police said the crash happened after a car slammed into their patrol vehicle at the intersection of Fairdale Lane and Fountain View Drive around midnight.

According to investigators, a Porsche was at a stop sign but failed to yield for a patrol vehicle and smashed into it as it tried to make a left turn.

Authorities said the two officers and two men in the Porsche were all taken to the hospital. All people involved are expected to survive.

