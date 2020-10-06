Test it Tuesday: Can Hydro Mousse give you a lush, green lawn?

HOUSTON – Getting and keeping a lush green lawn in Houston can be tough. Hydro Mousse Liquid Lawn Seeder claims it can make your lawn look like you hired a professional, without the price.

What: Hydro Mousse Liquid Lawn Seeder

Price: $19.99 plus tax & shipping

Claims: The grass grows where you spray it.

Start growing with ease. If you can water your lawn, you can hydroseed.

Great for dry spots, dog spots, high traffic areas and shade.

How it Works

Spring homeowner Jim Lentsch agreed to test Hydro Mousse on some bare patches in his yard. The product claims to grow grass in 7 to 14 days. You just attach your water hose to the Hydro Mousse container and spray the areas that need grass.

Hydro Mousse covers the bare areas with a green dye, so you can see exactly where you’ve seeded, but if you’re not careful, the green gets everywhere.

“It was a very wide spray,” explained Lentsch. “So you couldn’t not get it on your rocks if you didn’t want it on your rocks.”

According to the commercial, the green mousse formula contains an eco-friendly sticking solution that attaches the seed to the soil and a conditioner that loosens hard dirt so it can absorb the water.

What the video doesn’t tell you is that you can’t just spray it and forget it. The directions say you should water the areas you seed three times a day until the grass is about 3 inches high. Lentsch followed the directions daily. We followed up and returned to see the results 17 days later.

Results

“Unfortunately, I have not seen any progress,” Lentsch told us.

The green dye had disappeared and the bare spots were just as noticeable as before. Lentsch said he hesitated to give Hydro Mousse a thumbs down because he feels like it would work better in a cooler climate with a different type of grass. It did not work with his St. Augustine.

Verdict: Failed